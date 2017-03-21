Starbucks Just Gave Customers Another Reason to Visit Every Day—They're Now Selling Avocado Spread

Do you know what time it is? Time for another trip to the local Starbucks, obviously.

As if the coffee, sandwiches and pastries weren't enough to get customers coming every day, the coffee chain just revealed an exciting new menu item.

Who's ready to complete their order with organic avocado spread?

Sold in little plastic containers at just 95 cents each, consumers can now spread the delicious treat on breakfast or lunch sandwiches.

And for those who want to add some to their bagel or toast, Starbucks certainly won't stop you.