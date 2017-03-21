Starbucks Just Gave Customers Another Reason to Visit Every Day—They're Now Selling Avocado Spread

Starbucks
Do you know what time it is? Time for another trip to the local Starbucks, obviously.
As if the coffee, sandwiches and pastries weren't enough to get customers coming every day, the coffee chain just revealed an exciting new menu item.
Who's ready to complete their order with organic avocado spread?
Sold in little plastic containers at just 95 cents each, consumers can now spread the delicious treat on breakfast or lunch sandwiches.
And for those who want to add some to their bagel or toast, Starbucks certainly won't stop you.
Blended with sea salt, onion, garlic, jalapeno pepper and lime juice, the spread also has a little bit of kick. Based on early reviews, however, people don't seem to mind one bit.
Starbucks organic avocado spread isn't the only new item that arrived today in honor of the first week of spring.
A gluten-free smoked Canadian bacon breakfast sandwich, sprouted grain bagel and lemon chiffon yogurt are now available for purchase at participating stores across the United States.
For those hoping for a little dessert, parrot cake pops and peanut butter cup cookies could also be yours at the counter.
So, who's ready for a coffee run?