The Voice Outtakes Reveal the Truth: Céline Dion Is a Vampire

The more of The Voice we watch, the more we crave outtakes of The Voice. And the more outtakes of The Voice we get, the more we start to think that it must be really fun to be on The Voice.
Sure, you might get a singing career out of it, but we're pretty sure we'd be willing to fake some talent just for the opportunity to goof off with music superstars.
In today's exclusive bloopers, Blake Shelton gets in trouble for saying a bad word. Céline Dion claims to be a vampire and sings the ABCs. Gwen Stefani has a fashion crisis. Blake and Adam Levine boop each other on the nose. Luke Bryan can't do math, but Alicia Keys and DJ Khaled can dance like butterflies.
NBC
As usual, it's a lot of fun.
The battle rounds of The Voice began last night, sending Team Gwen's Kenny P., Team Alicia's Missy Robertson, and Team Adam's Gaby Borromeo home after their battles. Gwen also stole Team Blake's Brennley Brown, and Blake stole Team Alicia's Felicia Temple before there was a three way fight for Team Blake's Ashley Levin. The country singer eventually moved over to Alicia's team.
The battle rounds premiere continues on tonight's episode, with help from Dion, DJ Khaled, Bryan, and John Legend.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.