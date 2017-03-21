8 Décor Must-Haves from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Moroccan Getaway

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Selena Gomez

You're Doing It Wrong: Taking Care of Your Eyelashes

ESC: Trendsetters at Work, Rituel De Fille

Meet the Beauty Brand Enchanting Hollywood—& Selena Gomez's Makeup Artist

freeStyle: Episode 17

2 Risky-But-Wearable Makeup Trends to Shake Up Your Spring Look

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

This is how to turn your home into an international getaway.

After experiencing John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Marrakech vacation from the comfort of your couch, you're probably experiencing some wanderlust. Filled with timeless textiles and golden arches, the couple's adventures are a Pinterest board in its own right.

Imagine if you could turn this North African escape into your own personal paradise without ever leaving your living room. You can. After a long day, you can look forward to settling into the comfort of your Moroccan-inspired home with our carefully selected décor pieces.

Photos

Celebrity Vacation Hair

The colorful palettes, geometric textiles and regal finishes are timeless, so you can invest and decorate without hesitation.

ESC: Marrakech-Inspired D&amp;eacute;cor

Baum Bros. Morocco 16pc Dinnerware Set Navy, $79.99

ESC: Marrakech-Inspired D&amp;eacute;cor

Pacific Coast Kathy Ireland Home by Marrakech Weave Table Lamp, Now $129.91

ESC: Marrakech-Inspired D&amp;eacute;cor

Ikea Valby Ruta, $29.99

ESC: Marrakech-Inspired D&amp;eacute;cor

CB2 Perforated Black Marble Side Table, $399

Photos

Spring Dresses Under $100

ESC: Marrakech-Inspired D&amp;eacute;cor

H&M Home Slub-weave Cushion Cover, $5.99

ESC: Marrakech-Inspired D&amp;eacute;cor

12 in. Dia. Dark Blue Ceramic Rivage Pot, $39.98

ESC: Marrakech-Inspired D&amp;eacute;cor

Z Gallerie Layla Dresser, $1,4999

ESC: Marrakech-Inspired D&amp;eacute;cor

Hand-Painted Arabesque Indoor Wooden End Table, $291.99

Out with the old, and in with the new! 

TAGS/ John Legend , Chrissy Teigen , Style Collective , Top Stories , Living , Home
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again