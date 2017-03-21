Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Is Engaged and She's Keeping the Love in the Vogue Family

The Vogue family is about to bring us what's sure to be the most fashionable night of the year, and no, we're not talking about the Met Gala.

Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, is engaged, and she's keeping the love in the fashion publication's family.

A Vogue spokesperson confirmed to People magazine the 29-year-old is set to tie the knot with Francesco Carrozzini—the son of the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, Franca Sozzani.

Romance rumors between the couple first sparked when Shaffer attended Francesco's documentary about his mother, Franca: Chaos & Creation, which came out last fall.