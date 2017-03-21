Jake Gyllenhaal Will Not Accept the ''Bromance'' Title With Ryan Reynolds: Pouring One Out for All Our Favorite Dude-Duos

Though we all want 2017's most adorable Hollywood bromance to go out to Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, they're not having it.
The pair star in the sci-fi horror flick Life during which they said the filming process ended up securing their friendship, but it's nothing more than just two adults enjoying their time on set.
In fact, they maybe enjoyed their time a little too much...
While chatting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon—who appeared to be a little jealous of the relationship—Gyllenhaal explained how he ended up getting so close with Reynolds.
"The set was crazy," he recalled. "We're making this scary movie about the international space station and the whole movie takes place zero gravity."
He continued, "So we're floating around on wires, and we're simulating zero gravity and we're being chased by an alien, it's terrifying. But when we would cut, we couldn't stop laughing."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
They were having so much fun, producers had to pull them aside and give them a little talking to. "They brought us in the corner and they were like, 'You guys need to cut it out. We are wasting so much money.'"
Gyllenhaal said he argued back, "But we're starting a bromance! Gives us our time!"
Last week, Reynolds also revealed how much he enjoyed working with Gyllenhaal.
"You do these films and get to work with really amazing people, really talented people and you think, 'Oh I'm going to hang out with these people afterward and see them again,'" he explained during the film's premiere at South by Southwest. "You don't most of the time because you go on living your life. But with this guy, we've stayed friends. That's a lucky thing. It doesn't always happen."
Their friendship got us thinking about a few of the other dude-duos (we'll refrain from calling them "bromances") that we absolutely adore...
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon: The dudes have been friends for, like, ever...or at least since first making it big in the spotlight, starring in their first film together, School Ties, in 1992 and taking home their first-ever Oscar together for co-writing Good Will Hunting in 1998. Ever since, they've starred in several flicks together, attended big events together—they presented together at the 2017 Oscars—and even vacation with their families together.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
George Clooney and Brad Pitt: Much thanks to their time spent filming the Oceans movies, the two gorgeous guys have become close friends. They've started charities together, introduced each other at awards shows and spent time together outside of the public eye, riding their motorcycles together and even pulling pranks on one another.
FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson: These two funny guys are not only best buds in Zoolander (1 and 2), they've also starred in three Meet the Fockers movies, three Night at the Museums and Starsky & Hutch. Needless to say, they've spent quite a bit of time together, and there's no doubt that on-screen chemistry transfers into real life.
Seth Rogen and James Franco: As if this Kimye Vogue cover spoof (and this parody) doesn't say enough, these two pot advocates have been best buds (pun intended) from the start. From sparking a cyber-war with North Korea in The Interview to giving us the giggles in Pineapple Express to killing off all their other friends in This Is The End, these two definitely enjoy each other's company, and their bromance will forever have us laughing.
Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio: The duo both started off in Hollywood at around the same time and similar ages. Despite 20 years in the industry, they've remained friends through it all and even starred in The Great Gatsby together. From attending Halloween parties to charity events, the dudes still make time to spend together.
Who's your favorite Hollywood bromance? Sound off in the comments below!