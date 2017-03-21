How Many More Seasons Does Grey's Anatomy Have Left In It? Ellen Pompeo Says...

When Grey's Anatomy returns for its already-ordered 14th season this fall, it will not only air its 300th (!!) episode, but it'll finally tie classic sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet for ABC's longest-running series ever. (And unlike that other show, Shonda Rhimes and Co. show no signs of slowing down!) In this day and age of Peak TV, for any series to even come close to a milestone like this is a damn near miracle—and the cast knows it.

"It's been perfect to be able to have a job that you can go to," OG Grey's cast member Justin Chambers told E! News on the red carpet at the PaleyFest event honoring the series. "Just having a routine and working with people that you love and enjoying your character. To be able to say that you've been on a show this long—it's a great gig to be able to say that."