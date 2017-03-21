Sharna Burgess Shuts Down Dancing With the Stars "Handgate": Bonner Bolton Was "So Embarrassed"

It was the hand placement seen around the country—#Handgate, according to Sharna Burgess—and now the Dancing With the Stars professional dancer is setting the record straight.
During the season 24 premiere live broadcast, Sharna was standing next to her dance partner, bull rider Bonner Bolton, when he put his arm around her waist and his arm ended up resting on her crotch. Videos and GIFs of that moment were circulated around Twitter, picking up steam as the two were praised for their chemistry.
"Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional...is straight up stupid. As in lacking [the] intelligence to realize it was innocent," she tweeted after the premiere. "@bonner_bolton's a true southern gentleman & was so embarrassed that it even happened let alone got caught on camera for gossips to gawk at."
Immediately following their performance, Bonner and Sharna told E! News' Sibley Scoles they know they have chemistry.
"I think everyone made such a big deal out of it tonight that both of us were a little bit speechless…I've never blushed on this show, ever in my life, and I legit blushed tonight because I didn't know what to say," Sharna told us. "Obviously we have chemistry. We're not going to stand here and lie and say we don't, but everyone made such a big deal tonight that I didn't really know what to say to it."
Bonner admitted their both single and a source told us "They're really enjoying to get to know each other."
"Bonner is committed to this and ready to work. He's an athlete," our source said. "He's training hard and he takes this seriously."
The pro bull rider broke his neck last year and is taking extra steps to stay fit and able for the competition. "Long story short, I'm having to do extra therapy so I can go into practice each day and feel good and try to keep up with this beautiful young lady," Bonner said.
The two will do another romantic dance next week.
"I think every cowboy has a little bit of a romantic side, so I'm looking forward to showing that as well," Bonner told us after the show.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.