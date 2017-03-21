Charo Is Already Starting a Dancing With the Stars "Controversy" With Judge Bruno Tonioli

The queen is in the ballroom. The queen of the cuchi-cuchi that is. Charo and professional dance partner Keo Motsepe made their Dancing With the Stars debut on the season 24 premiere and netted a 21 out of a possible 40 for their salsa to "Cuban Pete" by Mambo Companeros.

"I was so proud," Keo told E! News' Sibley Scoles after the premiere. "I had never seen her dance like that."

During rehearsal, Keo said Charo told him, "Keo, I need the audience. I'm a performer, I have audience all the time."