It's Morphin Time! Bryan Cranston Dresses Up as the Red Power Ranger for The Late Show

If you didn't know, Bryan Cranston has been a part of the Power Rangers world for a long time.

Cranston first appeared in the series in the '90s, playing various different monsters thanks to his "rather low" voice. Sadly, he never got to play an actual Power Ranger. Cranston appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday, and surprised audience members by walking out onto the set dressed as the red Power Ranger. While discussing Saban's Power Rangers, the Breaking Bad alum opened up about his role as Zordon.

"I'm not a Power Ranger per se," Cranston explained. "I play a character named Zordon, which is a disembodied head in the walls of a ship, which, you know, is very common."