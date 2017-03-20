Dancing With the Stars Fans Can't Stop Talking About Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess' "Incredible Chemistry"

ABC
It's getting hot in the ballroom and we're only in week one.
Tonight kicked off a brand-new season of ABC's popular series Dancing With the Stars. And while viewers may have come for the dancing, they left with a few eyebrows raised regarding one charming duo.
As soon as professional bull rider Bonner Bolton did the cha-cha with partner Sharna Burgess, several audience members and judges liked what they saw.
"I'm telling you Sharna, you're in for the ride of a lifetime," judge Bruno Tonioli shared during his critique. "And if you're not, a lot of people are taking your place."
Later on in the show, however, the Internet couldn't help but catch Bonner getting handsy with his partner while Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd waited for their scores.
Oops. When you forget you're? on live TV. @bonner_bolton @SharnaBurgess #dwts #DancingWiththeStars #teamdenimNdiamonds pic.twitter.com/8FlNpXvx9j— Bre (@bre32aik) March 21, 2017
"They were hardcore flirting before their dance number," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "Watching them behind the scenes, you could see them checking each other out and Sharna was super giddy around him."
Our source continued, "He was very touchy with her but she seemed to be loving it. She was laughing a lot."
In the weeks leading up to premiere night, the duo appeared to be just another pair working to perfect their moves. "This cowboy has been workin his butt off in rehearsals!! #teamdenimndiamonds," Sharna shared on social media. "Y'all ain't even ready for this cowboys moves. You know I like to tell stories, and this man has an amazing one."
But during tonight's show, Bonner may have dropped the biggest hint that something special is brewing.
"I'm dancing with the prettiest lady in the house so this dance could get pretty wild, right out of the gate," he shared with the audience. "Things could get spicy."
Consider the DWTS viewers more than a little intrigued. Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.
—Reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro