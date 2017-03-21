The Most Absurd Things That Have Ever Happened to the Real Housewives

To be a Real Housewife, of any city, is to be immediately thrown into a web of drama. No matter how well-meaning or innocent a person is when they start (cough...Meghan King Edmonds...cough), the Housewives will turn you.

The franchise, glorious as it is for its viewers and as fruitful as it's been for its Lord and Savior Andy Cohen, pretty much wreaks havoc on the personal and professional lives of all its cast members. One minute you're just a regular woman in Orange County, trying to keep your insurance company afloat, and then next you're embroiled in an international fake cancer scandal.

This week's big news further proves the point that absurd and horrifying things seem to circle the women of the franchise: A car owned by Kim DePaola was found completely burned, with the remains of two people inside. The tragedy is still very much a mystery, but what isn't a mystery is why this seemingly random turn of events happened: It's the Real Housewives curse.

You didn't hear that from us, of course. We're telling you about this curse in complete confidence, because the thing is probably contagious. Regardless of any foreboding, it's still a wild ride to look back at all the comprising positions these women have found themselves in.