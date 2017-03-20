Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky's Romance Is Going Strong

Jennifer Lawrence is lying low these days...with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky.

The couple was spotted out and about in New York City Saturday, spending a chilly Manhattan day at the movies before grabbing a bite to eat at an Indian restaurant. E! News has obtained exclusively photos of the couple giving each other a warm embrace before heading out for their date day.

"Their relationship seems very strong and genuine," a source tells E! News, noting that they "kissed and hugged" throughout their day. The Oscar-winning actress and director saw Beauty and the Beast and then made their way to Bhatti Indian Grill.