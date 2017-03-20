Kim DePaola's Car Involved in Double Murder: Everything We Know

Greg Endries/Bravo
Kim DePaola, who rose to fame with appearances on the Real Housewives franchise, has been mentioned in recent reports of a double homicide in Paterson, New Jersey because two people were found dead in her burning Audi.
Police said in a statement that on Friday around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a car fire. Upon extinguishing the fire, police found two unidentified victims in the car who were pronounced dead at the scene.
"The car is burnt to a crisp," a source told E! News. "There's nothing left."
According to the insider, DePaola owns the car, but it was for her son, Chris Camiscioli, to use. According to an ABC7 news report, Camiscioli's friend Aaron Anderson drove him to the airport Thursday night for a flight to California.
"For a few hours, Kim couldn't reach her son and she was terrified he was one of the victims," a source told E! News. "Her son was in California, but he immediately came home. He's back now."
The two victims were shot in the back of the head execution-style, according to the ABC report. Police said in their statement the bodies were taken to a medical examiner's office to be identified. As of Monday afternoon, there were no updates to the case, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor.
While investigators search for suspects and a motive, cameras all over Paterson are being checked, the source added to E! News. Meanwhile, DePaola's car has been released and is now at the pound.
As for the reality star, "Kim is not in any way linked to this," the insider continued. "Her son is not linked to this. The car is not linked to this. The target seems to have been one or both of the people in the car." Per the source, Anderson was not supposed to be driving the car.
Anderson's parents suspect he is one of the victims, telling ABC that a body found in the car had a wire in the mouth, just like their son.
While DePaola is currently out of town, she intends to help the families of the victims when she returns. "She wants to put together a fundraiser for the children left behind," the source said.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol