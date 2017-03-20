Meet the Beauty Brand Enchanting Hollywood—& Selena Gomez's Makeup Artist

Who are some of your career heroes?

Rei Kawakubo, the founder of Comme des Garçons. Beyond just identifying with her austere, deconstructed, stark and powerful aesthetic, she's also a wildly inspiring entrepreneur who went from untrained designer to managing all aspects of an extraordinary fashion house. Tilda Swinton, for building an entire career on being an uncompromising nonconformist. Her personal identity completely rejects the beaten path of Hollywood actresses. We have also been really inspired learning about those who have come before us in this industry, creating something from nothing and proving that this impossible-feeling thing can actually be done, such as Madam C.J. Walker.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?

Before launching, we'd been told that as an entrepreneur the one of the hardest things you'll ever do is hiring; you have to have (and keep) incredible people to grow an incredible company. Starting as a family business, we have always believed in forming strong bonds and offering everyone respect, honesty and kindness while making sure they feel appreciated and empowered. We try to focus on love, enthusiasm, and gratitude in our day to day.