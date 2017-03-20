Jennifer Lopez Gushes About Marc Anthony, Avoids Talk of Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is down to talk about her ex, but she's not opening up about her current romance Alex Rodriguez just yet.

The Shades of Blue star appeared on Live! With Kelly Monday morning and opened up about her "awesome" co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"You know, I got to tell you, you and Marc Anthony have, like, this, like, not-together-couple thing down pat, like, down," host Kelly Ripa noted.

"We're like, best friends, you know?" Lopez added, noting that they're working on a Spanish-language album together. "And, you know, at first, I was like, 'Like, we're good, like, with the kids and everything, but if we start working together... Like, is that gonna be like—are we gonna start going at each other again?' And it was—it was, it's been awesome. Honestly, I think it's even helped our relationship."