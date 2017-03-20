Jennifer Lopez Gushes About Marc Anthony, Avoids Talk of Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is down to talk about her ex, but she's not opening up about her current romance Alex Rodriguez just yet.
The Shades of Blue star appeared on Live! With Kelly Monday morning and opened up about her "awesome" co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"You know, I got to tell you, you and Marc Anthony have, like, this, like, not-together-couple thing down pat, like, down," host Kelly Ripa noted.
"We're like, best friends, you know?" Lopez added, noting that they're working on a Spanish-language album together. "And, you know, at first, I was like, 'Like, we're good, like, with the kids and everything, but if we start working together... Like, is that gonna be like—are we gonna start going at each other again?' And it was—it was, it's been awesome. Honestly, I think it's even helped our relationship."
David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
J.Lo and Anthony share twins Max and Emme together, and the new collaboration has only improved the family dynamic. "It's made things even better. Yeah, we're just in a really great place, and it's great," she continued. "And the kids, they get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together, and it's just good for them. It's good for us. It was just good for the whole family."
Because the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress was so upbeat about her ex, who also has a new girlfriend, Ripa joked, "Would you ever consider remarrying each other?"
"Oh, no! No," Lopez answered quickly.
The conversation remained on her ex-husband and their adorable twins, who since turning nine have developed new skills and talents. A topic that didn't make headlines during the interview, however, was her blossoming romance with the retired New York Yankees player.
The couple first went on a getaway vacation to a private club in the Bahamas and then made their way to Miami, where they hit up a gym together. Lopez then supported her new flame at a Yankees spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles. She also spent time with A-Rod's sister, Susy Dunand, who shared photos of their hangout on Instagram.