Dylan Dreyer Returns to Today After Maternity Leave Ends

"Unbelievable," Brian responded when Matt asked him what type of mom she is. "I can't believe the strength in what she does it just blows me away every day. I can't believe she's back to work and what she's doing. She's just the perfect mother, and we're so lucky to have her as our rock."

Cue the tears from Dylan, her colleagues and the viewers.

"It's amazing how all of a sudden we just became this team," Dylan added. The two of us had never changed a diaper before. We didn't know anything going into parenthood and he and I have just figured it out."