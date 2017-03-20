Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey Reportedly Found on Foreign Soil

Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey reportedly has been found.
FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Monday morning that the FBI and NFL security believe they have located the missing Super Bowl LI jersey on foreign soil and believe it will be returned. As for why the FBI is involved, Glazer reported the organization joined the search efforts once the piece of clothing was found abroad.
Houston police considered the theft a felony given the hefty value of Brady's jersey, which could be worth up to $500,000 at a memorabilia auction. That this was Brady's fifth Super Bowl win didn't make a difference; the New England Patriots quarterback was distraught post-game.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
"Did someone take my jersey," the MVP was seen asking a colleague in the locker room, captured on video by Yahoo! Sports. "I absolutely, 100 percent put it in my bag."
Despite all his efforts, Brady could not find the shirt. "If anyone sees on eBay, a jersey for sale…" Brady quipped.
The next day Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick issued a statement asking whoever stole the jersey to return it.
"In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectable ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I've called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case," Patrick said.
"I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don't want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail."