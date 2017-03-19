Recent Exes Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Reunite for Sunday Funday at the Farmers Market

Is a reconciliation in the works for Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin?

The former Vampire Diaries co-stars, who recently called it quits on their four-year relationship, were photographed on Sunday afternoon enjoying a stroll at a farmers market in Los Angeles.

Both Paul and Phoebe toted coffee cups in hand, appearing deep in conversation. Tonkin and Wesley, who met on set of The CW drama in 2012 and began dating shortly thereafter,wore all-black ensembles—the former in a chic shift dress and loafers while her ex flame sported in a vintage button down and baseball cap.

But despite hopes that these two could make things work, Paul and Phoebe's outing isn't surprising for the amicable exes.