Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Go on Romantic Aquarium Date in Toronto

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's relationship is going swimmingly.

The two recently began a trip to his hometown of Toronto in what marked the latest of several international trips together. They visited Ripley's Aquarium of Canada over the weekend, according to eyewitnesses, which of course allowed for some adorable and artistic photos.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, posted on his Instagram Stories feed a Boomerang video of what appeared to be his girl sitting on his shoulders at they watch jellyfish swim in a massive tank, as well as a clip of her looking at it while sitting down on her own.