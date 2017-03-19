The Bachelor Meets DWTS! Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Step Out for Double Date With Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy

Who said you can't mix business with pleasure?!

Nick Vialltook a break from rehearsing for Monday night's season premiere of Dancing With the Stars for a dinner date with fianceé Vanessa Grimaldi, DWTS partner Peta Murgatroyd and her hubby, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The fab foursome was all smiles as they stepped out Saturday night to grab a bite to eat at The Church Key in West Hollywood. The Bachelor star grasped his leading lady's hand tightly, who glowed in lace-up leather pants and slouchy sweater while Peta and Maks followed closely behind. The professional dancing duo looked just as stylish, Murgatroyd in a navy blue, silk dress and Chmerkovskiy in a sporty black and white look.

Vanessa and Nick's latest outing comes only days after the newly engaged reality TV stars buddied up with fellow Bachelor Nation couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell for a night out on the town.