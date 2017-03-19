Scott Disick Brings Mason and Penelope Along on His Official Las Vegas Trip for Some Sweet Treats

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas
Scott Disick was accompanied by two adorable guests at his latest professional appearance in Las Vegas: His and ex Kourtney Kardashian's two eldest kids.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought 7-year-old son Mason and 4-year-old daughter Penelope with him to the opening of the Sugar Factory Las Vegas restaurant and candy store Saturday.
A eyewitness told E! News exclusively the three were surrounded by several security guards—more than usual for Scott. He posed alone for photos outside the eatery as the men accompanied the kids across the red carpet to the restaurant. Scott made sure to keep the kids within sight to ensure their safety.
He also brought along a personal photographer who was allowed to take pictures of the whole family.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas
Penelope wore sparkling shoes and noticed that another photographer was wearing similar footwear, so she approached the woman and the two compared their shoes.
Inside the restaurant, the family enjoyed ice cream and fruit with chocolate fondue, as well as candy. The children also enjoyed playing by a non-working carousel.
During the visit, Scott also took selfies with fans.
Scott often flies to Las Vegas to make appearances at the 1 Oak nightclub. He does not usually bring the kids with him to work although they and Kourtney have accompanied him on his trips to the city before.
It is unclear if Kourtney or the former couple's other son Reign, 2, also traveled with the family this weekend.
Scott and Kourtney broke up in July 2015 and have remained friendly as co-parents.