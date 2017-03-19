Scott Disick Brings Mason and Penelope Along on His Official Las Vegas Trip for Some Sweet Treats

Scott Disick was accompanied by two adorable guests at his latest professional appearance in Las Vegas: His and ex Kourtney Kardashian's two eldest kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought 7-year-old son Mason and 4-year-old daughter Penelope with him to the opening of the Sugar Factory Las Vegas restaurant and candy store Saturday.

A eyewitness told E! News exclusively the three were surrounded by several security guards—more than usual for Scott. He posed alone for photos outside the eatery as the men accompanied the kids across the red carpet to the restaurant. Scott made sure to keep the kids within sight to ensure their safety.

He also brought along a personal photographer who was allowed to take pictures of the whole family.