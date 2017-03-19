Kat Graham Was Hospitalized But Not for Pot Brownie Reaction, Rep Says

Kat Graham's rep confirms the Vampire Diaries star was hospitalized last month, but says it was for food poisoning, not a bad reaction to a pot brownie.

TMZ had on Sunday posted photos of the 27-year-old actress appearing unresponsive on grass while being treated by paramedics, saying the pics were taken outside a hotel's restaurant in Palm Springs, California.

The outlet reported she ran out, saying she felt unwell and needed to go to the hospital, then started throwing up, passed out, woke up and was transferred to an ambulance. TMZ quoted sources at the resort as saying the actress had eaten a cannabis brownie earlier in the day.

A rep for Graham told E! News the story is "100 percent not true," adding that the actress "was eating at a restaurant outside the resort and had a violent reaction to food poisoning."