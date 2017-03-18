Behati Prinsloo Wishes ''Love of My Life'' Adam Levine a Happy 38th Birthday

Levine recently stopped by The Tonight Show with a heartwarming update about fatherhood and life as a family of three.

"It's so fun to do new stuff all the time and it's constantly entertaining," he shared with Jimmy Kimmelabout having a little one in the house. Adam then teased that he and Behati are currently battling to win Dusty's first word.

Levine admitted, "I've been working 'dada' hard. You slip it into everything you say."

"I'm working super hard on it," he added. "My wife is working 'mama,' so it's a battle to the finish."