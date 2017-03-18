Behati Prinsloo Wishes ''Love of My Life'' Adam Levine a Happy 38th Birthday

Happy birthday, Adam Levine!
The Maroon 5frontman received a special tribute from wife Behati Prinslooon Saturday afternoon, who shared an adorable snapshot of the lovebirds to Instagram. "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. Happy birthday," the supermodel wrote alongside a black and white photobooth pic of Behati sticking her tongue out at Adam, pictured smoking a cigar.
Adam celebrates his 38th birthday today, and while plans for a bash have yet to be revealed, we can only guess Behati has something super memorable in the works for her man. It's been quite a year for The Voice coach, who welcomed daughter Dusty Rose six months ago.
Levine recently stopped by The Tonight Show with a heartwarming update about fatherhood and life as a family of three.
"It's so fun to do new stuff all the time and it's constantly entertaining," he shared with Jimmy Kimmelabout having a little one in the house. Adam then teased that he and Behati are currently battling to win Dusty's first word.
Levine admitted, "I've been working 'dada' hard. You slip it into everything you say."
"I'm working super hard on it," he added. "My wife is working 'mama,' so it's a battle to the finish."
Here's to Adam's best year yet!