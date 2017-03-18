Drake Admits to Sending ''Drunk Texts'' to Jennifer Lopez on His More Life Playlist

Drakestill has more vibrations to send to Jennifer Lopez.
The rapper premiered his highly-anticipated More Life playlist on OVO Sound Radio Saturday, but it's a particular shout out featured in one of the 22 tracks that had people buzzing. "Free Smoke," the first song on More Life, mentions Drizzy's tendency to drunk text his former flame.
"I drunk text J. Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back," he raps, alluding to the fact that the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress and Drake don't necessarily have each other's updated digits anymore.
The musically-gifted duo sparked romance rumors in early December after Drake attended two of Lopez's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back. From intimate dinners to cozy social media debuts, Drake and Jennifer seemed to be heading for a relationship, but as an insider previously shared, their fling was never serious.
"She's having fun," the source told E! News toward the end of 2016. Come early February, a source disclosed to E! News exclusively that Lopez and Drake "have taken some time apart, not because they don't want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane."
Our insider continued, "They have just cooled things off a bit and it's not as fast as it was in the beginning. They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are in each others' lives, just doing their own thing now."
Lopez has since rebounded with retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez. In the days following E! News' confirmation about J. Lo and A-Rod officially dating, they've enjoyed a private getaway to the Bahamas and most recently spent time in Miami with Rodriguez's sister.
"Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time," a source told E! News last week. "They went from zero to 100 really quick."
Other artists featured on More Life include Kanye West, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and PARTYNEXTDOOR. J. Lo or no J. Lo, Drake will be just fine.