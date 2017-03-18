Alligators, Monkey and Sloths, Oh My! Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Family Adventure to the Zoo

Ryan Goslingand Eva Mendes experienced every animal lover's dream during a recent trip to the zoo.

E! News has exclusively learned the A-list couple brought their daughters, 2-year-old Esmeralda Gosling and Amada Gosling, 10 months, to Jungle Island in Miami for a fun-filled day of up-close wildlife encounters and more.

The fab foursome enjoyed a private Ultimate Jungle Trek Tour, where they were taken on a behind-the-scenes journey of the popular wildlife and botanic park. Eva and Ryan interacted with a number of animals, including one of the only tame cassowaries on the planet and an Andean condor.

Also included in their adventure was a chance to feed alligators, and meet two-toed sloths, lemurs, a Capuchin monkey, Aldabra tortoises and a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig that only takes its commands in Spanish. Too cool!