Music Legend and Rock 'n' Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead at 90

Rock 'n' roll has lost one if its founding fathers.

Singer-songwriter and music legend Chuck Berry passed away this afternoon at the age of 90. The St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri released a statement to their Facebook page, confirming his sudden passing.

Authorities responded to a medical emergency at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, where they found Berry unresponsive. Despite taking lifesaving measures, the Missouri native could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Known as one of rock 'n' roll's most influential pioneers, Berry broke onto the music scene in the mid-1950s with hits like "Maybelline," "Roll Over Beethoven," "Johnny B. Goode" and "Rock and Roll Music."