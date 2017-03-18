Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety by Hand Delivering Donations to Charities

Demi Lovatois doing her part to make a difference in the lives of others.

As the pop star reached a five-year milestone on her path toward sobriety last Wednesday, she celebrated the anniversary by giving back to Los Angeles-based charities. E! News can confirm Lovato spent her Saturday driving around the City of Angels hand delivering checks to multiple organizations.

Demi randomly selected a group of causes based on their work, which included animal, LGBT and adoption rights. The "Confident" songstress was joined by the CEO of CAST Centers, an addiction treatment facility which Lovato owns a part of.

The 24-year-old reflected on her achievement with a powerful message shared to her Instagram page.