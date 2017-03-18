Jessica Chastain's Post-40th Birthday Life Plans Are Heartwarming and Inspiring

Jessica Chastain will kick-start her 40s with a whole lotta love and the trip of a lifetime.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who will celebrate her 40th birthday next week, revealed to E! News exclusively Saturday what she plans to do in the next few months when she has some time off. Chastain recently finished filming a few new movies and appears in the upcoming film The Zookeeper's Wife.

When asked about her 40th birthday plans, she said, "What I'm so excited about in my life and something that's come to be really recently is spending more time with my friends and my family and I plan on doing that."

"Then also I'm going to go on a safari in Africa. I've always wanted to do this," she continued. "Maybe doing this film and realizing the joy I get from being around, just, I find animals to be very spiritual, they're so authentic, they don't lie to you and I just want to learn as much as I can about them, so I'm going to do that."