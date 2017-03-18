Auntie Fee Dies: YouTube Cooking Sensation Was 59

Auntie Fee, the viral YouTube video sensation who also went by the name Chef Sista Girl, has died at age 59 days after suffering a heart attack.

Her son Tavis Hunter announced the news Friday night, marking Harbor-UCLA Medical Center as his location. His mother was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after experiencing chest pains and put on life support.

"Thank you for all the prayers and hope, It did all it can do and now god made the decision to take my mother home where its peace & Joy and im okay with that," he wrote.

"She can finally Be happy," he continued. "Rip Momma Felicia Auntie Fee O'Dell i love you and you was my twin, When u was going through it i went through it, and now its time for you to relax and watch me do it baby."