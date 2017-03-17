Are Kate Middleton and Prince William on the Rocks? A Body Language Expert Weighs In

Kate Middleton may be "disappointed" in her man, but from these photographs, you would never know.

While the royal pair were at each other's side to meet French President Francois Hollande during their first official visit to Paris Friday, the days leading up to the trip have been a bit messy for Prince William.

The father of two squeezed in some skiing—and nightclubbing—in the Swiss Alps during a boys' trip over the weekend and did not attend Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, while other members of the royal family were present. Headlines were not kind to the royal as footage of him "dad-dancing" in a club emerged.

According to a source, Middleton was "disappointed" with her husband's behavior during the getaway. Though some of the women photographed near the group of men may have raised some eyebrows, E!'s insider has assured the moment will not break the couple.