Jennifer Lopez's Miami Wardrobe Staples Are Just $42 Each

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

INSTARimages.com

J-Lo, back at it again with the sexy outfits.  

What comes to mind when you think of Jennifer Lopez? Glam. At this point, we know the "On The Floor" singer is not one to shy away from a flashy outfit, whether she's on stage or on the streets of Miami. But she's showing us it's totally possible to look good without having to spend major money. A win-win situation. We love it.  

Even during a daytime workout, she managed to maintain her scorching appeal (by flaunting toned abs) while humbly sporting a $42 Naked Wardrobe cropped sweatshirt paired with dark yoga pants, Dita Talon aviators and fresh neon sneakers.

Celeb Clothes Under $100

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Xposure / AKM-GSI

And what's hotter than a dinner date with your new beau, Alex Rodriguez? A ribbed mini dress with a daring slit and metal embellishments, also just $42. The singer exuded that glowing, fresh-romance vibe when she wore the curve-hugging piece with jeweled triple-strap sandals for date night out in Miami.

Looks like you may no longer need the celebrity budget to look like your favorite celebs!

These Under-$100 Heels Are Perfect for Spring

To get you started, we've picked out some J-Lo-inspired cropped sweatshirts just for you.

Shop the Look

ESC: Cropped Sweatshirts

Zara Sweatshirt with Ribbons, $40

ESC: Cropped Sweatshirts

MSGM Maglia Appliquéd Stretch-Cady Top, $126 

ESC: Cropped Sweatshirts

H&M Wide-Cut Sweatshirt, $50

These Under-$100 Heels Are Perfect for Spring

ESC: Cropped Sweatshirts

Puma 'Puma by Rihanna' Cropped Sweatshirt, $67 

ESC: Cropped Sweatshirts

Boohoo Megan Cropped Overhead Hoodie, $12 

ESC: Cropped Sweatshirts

Nike Cropped Printed Sweatshirt, $65 

ESC: Cropped Sweatshirts

Norma Kamali Cropped Stretch Cotton Sweatshirt, $61

Fuego.

