Celebrities Who've Surprised Fans at Movie Screenings, From Josh Gad to Brad Pitt

What better way to promote your movie than to connect with the people who want to watch it?

Josh Gad delighted scores of fans Thursday night when he made surprise visits to screenings of Disney's Beauty and the Beast live-action remake at several New York City theaters. The actor, who voiced Olaf the snowman in Frozen, plays Le Fou in the new movie.

At a theater on 34th Street, Gad snacked on a couple's bag of butter popcorn and gave another moviegoer a birthday hug, as seen in a video posted on his Instagram page.