Celebrities Who've Surprised Fans at Movie Screenings, From Josh Gad to Brad Pitt

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Eva Mendes Makes 1st Red Carpet Appearance in 6 Months

Rachel Lindsay, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Inside Rachel Lindsay's First Night as The Bachelorette

Snooki, JWoww, Time Capsule

Watch Snooki and JWoww Turn Back Time When They Find a Jersey Shore Time Capsule

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on

What better way to promote your movie than to connect with the people who want to watch it?

Josh Gad delighted scores of fans Thursday night when he made surprise visits to screenings of Disney's Beauty and the Beast live-action remake at several New York City theaters. The actor, who voiced Olaf the snowman in Frozen, plays Le Fou in the new movie.

At a theater on 34th Street, Gad snacked on a couple's bag of butter popcorn and gave another moviegoer a birthday hug, as seen in a video posted on his Instagram page.

Photos

What the Beauty and the Beast Characters Look Like in Real Life

"That time @joshgad surprised us before we watched #beautyandthebeast," a fan wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her at a theater with the actor talking in the background. "He makes the perfect LeFou. Didn't think I could be more excited to watch the movie but he kicked it up another notch. Awesome guy."

A post shared by Maricel (@dorkie99) on

Photos

Beauty and the Beast Character Posters

Brad Pitt, Atlanta

Instagram

Here are other celebs who have also made surprise appearances at screenings of their movies:

Brad Pitt In 2014, he joined the cast of Fury to surprise fans at a screening of the movie in New York City. The previous year, he made several impromptu appearances at screenings of his zombie film World War Z, including in LondonLos Angeles, ChicagoNew Jersey, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

"I just crushed a cheesesteak next door," he told excited fans at the latter city. "It really is the perfect sandwich."

Channing Tatum

Omaze

Channing Tatum In 2015, the actor went undercover as an elderly man to prank fans at a screening of Magic Mike XXL. He even gave a woman a lap dance!

Lily James and Richard Madden: In 2015, the stars of Disney's live-action Cinderella remake surprised fans, including a group of little girls dressed as Cinderella, at a private screening of the film in Disneyland. Talk about a magical evening!

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: In 2016, fans attending a sneak peek look at Deadpool were delighted to discover that not only would they get to watch the whole film, but that the actor and his wife had shown up in person!

"@vancityreynolds who's that babe in the back?!," Lively wrote on Instagram. "It was my first time seeing @deadpoolmovie tonight-- yes, at the surprise screening for the fans, I mean who do I have to sleep with to get into this movie?! Have to say... Best. Movie. Ever. No joke. makin mama proud." LOL!"

 

Chris Pratt

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Pratt In 2014, the actor surprised about 250 children and their families from NYC-based charities at an early screening of Guardians of the Galaxy in New York City.

"Take it from a kid who grew up having no money, struggling hard to get by," Pratt told the kids, according to Parade. "Just know that if you stick to your path and you believe in yourself and be courageous enough to be yourself, you can grow up and you can be your own Star-Lord."

Ian McKellen Also in 2013, the actor surprised fans at a screening of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug in New York City. The actor plays Gandalf the wizard in the trilogy, a role he had also played in the Lord of the Rings films.

"I've seen this movie," he said, drawing laughs. "You're going to have a wonderful time. The dragon goes on a bit long, but my golly, looks fierce."

Katy Perry

Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

Katy Perry In 2012, the singer surprised her fans at a secret screening of her documentary Part of Me in London by showing up behind the counter at the concession stands.

Photos

Katy Perry's Best Looks

Justin Bieber

#GiveBackPhilippines

Justin Bieber In 2013, the singer surprised 150 kids and handed out Christmas gifts during a Boys and Girls Club screening of his documentary Believe in Los Angeles. He also performed two songs for the children.

"I remember growing up with not a lot," Bieber reportedly told the crowd. "Grew up with, you know, no toys and I wanna make sure each and every one of you have a great Christmas."

Tom Hiddleston

Turgeon-Steffman/Splash News

Tom Hiddleston Also in 2013, the actor made a surprise appearance at a special Halloween screening of Thor: The Dark World in New York City. The British star plays the villain Loki in Marvel's films.

Hiddleston delighted the kids in attendance.

"It was amazing," he told the New York Daily News. "To see that enthusiasm, to see them clap and cheer, wearing Loki T-shirts and swinging hammers, that was really gratifying."

Robert Downey Jr.

Facebook

Robert Downey Jr. In 2014, the actor made a surprise appearance at a screening of his movie The Judge at Wright Patterson Air Air Force base in Ohio, in front of more than 900 military personnel.

"For me, it's just a way of reminding myself that there are people out there who put their lives on the line so I can go out and make movies," he said, according to the Dayton Daily News. "Their sacrifice allows us to have that freedom."

TAGS/ Josh Gad , Brad Pitt , Movies , Top Stories , Katy Perry , Justin Bieber , Ian McKellen , Ryan Reynolds , Blake Lively , Robert Downey Jr. , Channing Tatum
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again