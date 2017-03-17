Watch Snooki and JWoww Turn Back Time When They Find a Jersey Shore Time Capsule

What's the best part about a time capsule? You forget about them.

Snooki and JWoww appear on an episode of Awestruck's Moms With Attitude and reveal they've discovered a time capsule from their trip to Florence while on the Jersey Shore. Much to JWoww's surprise, Snooki had absolutely no recollection of ever putting one together. Fortunately, they decided to open it up together.

"I feel like we're looking at something from middle school," Snooki joked. "That's how embarrassing it is."

The entire box was lined with some of their favorite sayings, including "GTL," "I invented the fricken poof" and "cabs are hea!" Their trip down memory lane was also filled with ornaments, keychains and a winery souvenir.