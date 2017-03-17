If You Want Chrissy Teigen's Airport Outfit, You'll Need $13,500

Chrissy Teigen is flying in style.

In the mere mortal world, fashion and the airport typically don't go hand in hand, but when you're a model, the runway is, well, you're runway. Exhibit A: Chrissy Teigen at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday.

The television personality arrived with her Oscar-winning husband, John Legend, and their 11-month-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, ready to take flight.

As for Teigen's standout ensemble, she sported a striped long-sleeved cardigan by Gucci with a crystal-embellished Bengal tiger and the phrase "Blind for Love" embroidered on the back.