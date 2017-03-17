Adriana Lima Kisses Matt Harvey: Inside Her New Romance

Matt Harvey hit a home run.

The 27-year-old New York Mets pitcher took 36-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima on a date Wednesday night in Miami. The pair traveled by yacht, then enjoyed champagne, margaritas and oysters at the River Yacht Club. According to Page Six, they also sampled the ceviche-of-the-day and branzino. The tab came to $216 and the hot new couple left an $85 tip.

"Adriana is dating and keeping things light!" a source tells E! News exclusively. "She enjoys meeting new people and good dinners with friends. Her main focus is work and her family." Though things appear to be going well with Harvey (with whom she shared a sexy kiss), the source adds, "She is not looking for anything serious at this time and is just enjoying herself."