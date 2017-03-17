Amanda Seyfried Steps Out After Her Secret Wedding

Amanda Seyfried is breezing into marriage and motherhood.

As the first-time mom-to-be faces the final months of her pregnancy, the actress stepped out for a walk on Tuesday in Santa Monica in a carefree ensemble of shorts, a gray shirt, sandals and sunnies.

While there's nothing particularly noteworthy about the spotting, the appearance marks the first time she was photographed by paparazzi as a married lady.

Her fiancé, Thomas Sadoski, revealed on The Late Late Show that they secretly wed on Sunday.