Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for "Drunk" on St. Patrick's Day

Are you ready to get rama-lama-ding-donged?

Confused by what that means? Well, allow us to explain. It's St. Patrick's Day, and in honor of the famous holiday that has since become equated with partying, Irishman Jamie Dornan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to teach viewers 41 Irish terms for "drunk."

With a beer in hand, Dornan listed his terms, starting with the most well-known and ending with very questionable (but we assume real) terms.

"Hammered, intoxicated, inebriated, rat-arsed, bladdered, destroyed," Dornan began, taking short breaks to sip his brew. "Trollied, away with the fairies, squiffy, three sheets to the wind..."