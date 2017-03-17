Beauty and the Beast Review Roundup: Does the Live-Action Movie Improve Upon Disney's Animated Original?

• "This new mainly live-action Disney version of the oft-told story...feels largely perfunctory. Where it flounders most is on the miscasting of several crucial roles," The Wrap's Dan Callahan writes. Watson adds little "zest or edge," Evans "is not at all suited" to the role of the "sexy" and "villainous" Gaston, and Kline is "wasted" in the role of Maurice. McGregor is the "most impressive" voice actor, as he "uses his soaring tenor to fine effect on 'Be Our Guest.'" It's the "one number in Condon's Beauty and the Beast that feels visually impressive and even spectacular, and it suggests that McGregor would have made a far more apt Gaston himself." Only Stevens "is able to make something of his part as written...His blue eyes glow with a kind of warmth that come close to making the romance between the Beast and Belle somewhat believable, if only Condon would give him just a little more time to develop it."