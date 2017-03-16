J Balvin Admits to Following "Lots of Girls" on Instagram, But Will He Ever Direct Message Them?

Who needs a dating app when you have Instagram?
Just ask singer J Balvin who recently sat with E! News and wasn't shy about romancing his fans on social media. During a round of rapid-fire questions, the 31-year-old singer admitted that he's one to follow girls that he likes. When asked if he would slide in their Twitter, Instagram direct messages or even poke on Facebook, Balvin simply said, "All of them!"
Yes, you read that correctly. You might just get a DM from the "Safari" singer himself.
When he isn't working on his romantic life, he's usually busy creating music—he's magnificent at that, too.
Just last week, the singer, Pitbull and Camila Cabello debuted the Spanish version of their song, "Hey Ma."
"I think the universe works perfectly. I wasn't looking for a feature like this because you know, everyone is just working really hard. They called me like, ‘We want you on this song.' Of course, with no hesitations. Camila Cabello, she's great. Pitbull has always been great—he represents Latinos," Balvin said to E! News. "We did two versions, the Spanish and the English one. I can't wait for the English one because Spanish is my market. So for the English one, I want to see how people react to it."
The singer is now giving the unique opportunity to aspiring musicians, producers, and all music fans to collaborate with him through the Es Nuestro Momento contest with Buchanan's Whisky. This contest is making Balvin's acapella vocals of the unreleased "Es Nuestro Momento" track available for people to integrate into their own unique song creations for a chance to win a trip to the 2017 Latin Billboards in Miami and a chance to meet J Balvin.
Fans have until March 20 to upload their own version of the song, then the public votes on their favorite one. Voting ends on April 7.
What else did we learn through our round of questions? Balvin's last text came from none other than The Weeknd. Can we expect a collaboration in the future? We think it's safe to say it's a possibility.