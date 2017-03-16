Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveals His Big Family Plans With Peta Murgatroyd Could Include Adopting Kids

Maksim Chmerkovskiy cannot get enough of the world of parenting.

Close to two months after welcoming his first child with Peta Murgatroyd, the Dancing With the Stars pro has completely embraced his new role as father to a baby boy. At the same time, he's already thinking about expanding the family.

"F--k yah. Yes, I would like to have as many kids as Peta decides to pop out," Maks shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating Swiffer's 18th birthday. "I think we're going to have as many kids as we can ourselves and just adopt a couple of kids. I just want a big family."

He continued, "I feel like the best part of having a child is you get to influence a brand-new human. If you're going to complain about some of the things happening in the world nowadays, you need to look at the generation that you are raising and say okay, the best way to change or to alter or to upgrade this world is to instill things in your children that you want them to have as adults and push that out."

While Maks and Peta are busy gearing up for Monday night's season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, the pair continues to make their baby boy the ultimate priority. In fact, they won't even miss one of their son's biggest milestones.