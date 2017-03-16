Kate Upton Wants Justin Verlander on the Cover of Sports Illustrated...in a Speedo!

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander want to adopt more dogs, but they've resisted because of their busy schedules.

But that doesn't mean they won't do everything they can to help rescue dogs. The married-couple-to-be will host their third annual Grand Slam Adoption Event on Saturday at Public Field at Joker Merchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Not only does the event feature adoptable dogs, but proceeds from the day's various activities will benefit SPCA Florida and K9s for Warriors.

"We're adopting a dog from the SPCA Florida, and we are going to pay for its training to be part of the K9s for Warriors Organization," Upton told me earlier today. "So even though I won't be able to love that adopted dog, I know that the dog will do a lot of good in one veteran's family and life."

Upton, 24, and Verlander, 34, are already "parents" to dog Harley.