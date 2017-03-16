Woman Parodies BBC Interview Dad and Shows How a Mom Would Handle Kids Crashing Her Live Chat...Is That a Bomb??

When it comes to doing it all, sometimes the best man for a job is a woman.

Last week, Robert Kelly, an American professor in South Korea, was talking on the air to BBC News via Skype when his two kids stole the show by rushing into the room and crashing his live interview. He attempted to ignore the chaos and tried to coax his daughter Marion away, while his horrified wife burst into the room and swiftly ushered the kids out. The clip obviously went viral.

And with viral videos come parodies. The New Zealand-based satirical news and entertainment show Jono and Ben on Thursday featured a spoof video starring an actress playing the part of an interrupted working mom.

After her daughter appears by her side mid-interview, she continues to talk politics and invites the child to sit on her and offers her a bottle of milk. She also shakes a toy as a baby in a walker strolls by, then displays a pan containing a chicken she just roasted, steam-cleans a shirt, cleans a toilet bowl, ignores her seemingly helpless husband and...

"Oh my God, is that a bomb?" the interviewer asks, as a SWAT team member hands the woman a briefcase and a wire cutter.