Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have a VIP Movie Date Night in Toronto

Are things getting more serious between The Weeknd and Selena Gomez? Because he has brought her home!

The pop stars, who have been dating for at least two months, are visiting his native Toronto. They were spotted at a screening of Jordan Peele's new comedy film Get Out at a movie theater in the city Wednesday night. A source told E! News exclusively The Weeknd rented out the VIP section for them.

The two were also spotted having lunch together in Toronto at the Thompson Diner at the Thompson hotel Thursday, E! News has learned.

etalk Canada reported that he ordered chicken and waffles and she ate egg whites, shaved ham, potatoes and white toast.