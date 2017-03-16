Power Rangers Star Ricardo Medina Jr. Pleads Guilty to Killing Roommate

Former Power Rangers star Ricardo Medina Jr. has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his roommate and faces jail time.

The 38-year-old, who played the Red Wild Force Ranger on the TV series Power Rangers Wild Force in 2002, was arrested and charged last year in the killing of Josh Sutter in 2015. Prosecutors said the two had gotten into an argument about Medina's girlfriend and that their fight turned physical and he fatally stabbed Sutter multiple times with a sword.

Medina entered a plea of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted to using a sword in the killing, he Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.