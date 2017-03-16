Shemar Moore Will Return to Criminal Minds for the Season 12 Finale

Derek Morgan is coming back to the BAU.

After exiting Criminal Minds almost exactly a year ago, Shemar Moore is making his return to the CBS drama to guest star in the season 12 finale.

According to CBS, the episode brings Morgan back with a lead in the case against Mr. Scratch, the serial killer and escaped convict the team has been chasing for nearly three seasons. The episode will air Wednesday, May 10 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

When we last saw Morgan, he had just nearly died after being abducted and tortured, and had decided to leave the team to focus on his new wife, Savannah (Rochelle Aytes) and their newborn baby.