Neck Creams: The Celebrity Obsession You Probably Didn't Know About

There's no place Hollywood won't touch with a knife, fillers or lasers…except one.
When it comes to the neck and décolleté area, you'll be hard pressed to find a certified professional who will dare come close to snipping important arteries, nerves and nodes in that area. Perhaps that's why a cardinal rule of skin care is to moisturize your neck and chest area—something young people often forget. Besides the skin around your eyes, your neck can be one of the first places that'll show aging.
Whether it's about wrinkle prevention or treating existing fine lines, make sure you can wear those low necklines with confidence and invest in a good cream specifically designed for that sensitive area. We're not going to lie—the quality ones can get pricey. However, there are some drugstore brands that contain a similar magic. Which ones should you be swimming in? Keep reading.
Ever read articles about the beauty benefits of black tea? There's millions speaking to its antioxidants and tightening properties. This cream is infused with the stuff, along with blackberry leaf extract, lychee seed extract, and goji fruit extract, to help with elasticity.
One of the most affordable and effective of all the drugstore options, this cream contains super-skin-care ingredient retinol A.
Brand new to the market comes a super lightweight serum with the main purpose of trying to protect against "tech neck" (a.k.a. neck lines you get while using your phone). What else is genius? The roller ball top to help with application.
OK, we know this one is expensive, but the French brand uses gold orchid technology and firming ingredients to sculpt a reshaped décolleté. If this is already a problem area for you, this product is worth the investment.
Another great drugstore buy? This night cream that helps with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evens out skin tone while it's at it. Win-win!
Not only does Maracuja work great in makeup, but it contains fatty acids and vitamin C for a brighter complexion. Did we mention this one smells amazing?
This one comes in two skin-type options: dry or normal/combination. On top of that, it has built in SPF, which is not your normal neck-cream situation (but it should be).
Unlike most neck cream formulas, this one is surprisingly lightweight. But don't worry: It still gets the job done just as well (and it smells great, too).
We're about to drop some science on you. This clinically-tested formula is chock-full of AHAs, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid, all key players in the age-fighting game.
