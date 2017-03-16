A 10-Year-Old Matthew Perry Beat Up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Matthew Perry, Justin Trudeau

Getty Images

Before Matthew Perry was a famous friend, he was busy beating up Justin Trudeau

As the sitcom star revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, he, the Canadian prime minister and a classmate were in elementary school together when the spat occurred.

"I have a story about him that I'm not proud of...My friend Chris Murray who was also in the fifth grade in Canada reminded me we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," he began. According to his memory, the confrontation was sparked by "pure jealousy."

"I think he was excelling in a sport," Perry said of the politician. "He was the only kid in school that we could beat up."

Photos

Celebs From Canada

Since their younger years, Trudeau has grown up to become a celebrated and wildly popular government official and Perry is not proud of his 10-year-old self. 

"I'm not bragging about this. It's terrible. I was a stupid kid I didn't want to beat him up," the actor said. 

Ever the comedian, Perry found a silver lining in the entire ordeal. "I think it was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister," he argued. 

"I think he said, 'I'm going to rise above this and I'm going to become prime minister.'" 

Hopefully, the actor will be there for Trudeau now if ever needs a helping hand. 

