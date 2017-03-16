Julie Andrews on Singing for a New Generation in Julie's Greenroom, Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins and the Importance of Arts

Julie Andrews is coming to Netflix with Julie's Greenroom, a children's show, and she's got one goal in mind: To educate the next generation about the arts.

"There's nothing like the joy of the arts and promoting the arts early in children is going to give them such a start in life in a way," Andrews told E! News during a recent interview.

And she's not doing it alone. Along for the ride are a slew of guest stars like Alec Baldwin, Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel and Carol Burnett. Plus, Andrews has her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton at her side. The two created the show and wrote episodes together.