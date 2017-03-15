Vanessa Grimaldi Just Met Peta Murgatroyd's Baby Boy During Nick Viall's Dancing With the Stars Rehearsal

Oh, my god, Bachelor Nation, look at this photo.
As the countdown continues for the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, Nick Viall and his dancing partner Peta Murgatroyd headed to the studios for more rehearsals.
At the same time, the pair got a special visit from two of their biggest fans.
In photos seen on social media, Vanessa Grimaldi was able to attend today's rehearsal along with Peta's baby boy.
"FINALLY we can all be together #TeamBabyGotBach is here & we CANT WAIT to perform for you on Monday @DancingABC #TeamNickandVanessa," Peta shared on Twitter. Nick added, "TEAM BABY GOT BACH is ready for Monday night!! #teambabygotbach #DWTS #TheBachelor."
If the team name wasn't cute enough, the candid photos also show Vanessa sharing a kiss with her fiancé as Peta lands a smooch on her son's cheek.
It's been an unforgettable week for Nick who was finally able to reveal his relationship status once The Bachelor finale aired.
Millions of fans watched the businessman's proposal that included a $100,000 Neil Lane engagement ring. And once cameras were put aside, Nick and Vanessa were able to enjoy a date night at Republique in Los Angeles with fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell.
While there are still some viewers who are firm believers of The Bachelor curse, this pair isn't paying attention to the naysayers.
"In any relationship you have the fear that it might not work out," Vanessa shared with E! News' Carissa Culiner. "The great thing we have is the openness and the communication and the willingness to understand each other."
Nick added, "We're not going to compare ourselves to the ones that have been most successful and we're not going to compare ourselves to the ones that lasted a very short amount of time. We'll see what happens and we're very optimistic."
Dancing With the Stars airs Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.