Has Selena Gomez Changed Her Style Since Dating The Weeknd? We Investigate

INSTARimages.com
INSTARimages.com
With every relationship come the butterflies, the PDA and, inevitably, the urge to dress ever so slightly different for every beau you have. Right?
Maybe your new guy is a little sportier than your last, which means you may rush out to grab a pair of Stan Smiths before your next date.
Maybe your man loves you in green so you take yourself on a mini shopping spree for all things emerald.
But it's also a two-way street, you know? There are plenty of instances where guys start rocking looks just for their lady loves.
Regardless of who's swapping their signature uniforms for their significant other, it's always an interesting case study into a deeper dynamic in a relationship.
This brings us to our current conundrum: has Selena Gomez been switching up her style since dating The Weeknd? Let's investigate…
AKM-GSI
Exhibit A: First thing's first, since Selena and Abel first stepped out as a couple back in early 2017, the former Disney darling has been seen on many an occasion in a crop top. Between date nights, Pilates classes, coffee runs and more, the brunette beauty has been eager to show off her abs for all to see. So is this a new-found go-to top option for Selena? It turns out, it's not. The 24-year-old has been seen dressed in crop tops for years now, both on the red carpet and in her day-to-day life.
Getty Images
Exhibit B: The ‘90s are all the rage right now in the fashion world—from throwback oval shades to acid-wash denim. And while SelGo has been ramping up the trend with her own twist since hanging out with "The Hills" singer, it doesn't look like this is anything new for her. In actuality, she's been a longtime fan of some of the biggest brands to come out of the ‘90s (heck, she's even the next face of Coach). She's also been keen on recycling past looks for outings with her new boyfriend—case in point: her trusty red sunglasses and her combat ankle booties.
GG/FameFlynet/Splash News
Exhibit C: If you've got it, flaunt it…and that's precisely what Selena's been doing since separating herself from her child star image. Last year, during Paris Fashion Week, the actress opted for a tied-up leotard, denim mini skirt and thigh-high boots that turned every head on the Champs-Élysées. So what happened when she began seeing the "Starboy" himself? Well, she stayed true to her sartorial roots and kept things as sexy as usual.
Conclusion: Why fix something if it ain't broke, just like Selena's signature style. The songstress may have found a new love in her life but she's been keeping it real when it comes to her fashion. Sure, maybe some parts of her lewks have changed a bit over the past year—but that seems normal, no? Regardless, that's just our theory…take it or leave it, but mostly go tell your friends about it.